New Court Order Asks APC To Admit Ajimobi, 3 Others To NEC Meeting

A federal high court in Lagos, has ordered the APC national working committee to give access to its newly elected members into the meeting of national executive council, scheduled to hold on March 17.

The new national officers, are Former Governor Abiola Ajimobi as deputy national chairman (South), Paul Chukwuma (national auditor) and Waziri Bulama as the acting national secretary.

Justice Mohammed Liman issues the order while ruling on an exparte motion filed by the Lagos State APC chairman, Tunde Balogun.

Justice Liman rules that the APC national working committee must allow the three national officers to attend the NEC meeting to carry out their official duties.

He adjourned further hearing of the application till March 25.

Meanwhile, the APC acting national secretary, Victor Giadom, who convened the March 17 NEC meeting has said the meeting will hold as scheduled.

Giadom, addressing newsmen on Friday in Abuja, says he is yet to be served with the order of Justice Liman.

Giadom promises to study the court order after it had been served on him.

Meanwhile, he says invitations had been sent to top APC leaders for the meeting.

