New China Virus Spread By Human-To-Human Contact

A fourth person in china has died from a new virus that has spread rapidly across the country, as authorities confirmed that it can be passed from person-to-person.

A 89-year-old man was the latest victim of the new strain of coronavirus, which causes a type of pneumonia.

More than 200 cases have now been reported across major cities in China including Beijing and Shanghai.

The world health organization (WHO) is considering declaring an international public health emergency over the virus – as it did with swine flu and Ebola..

A handful of cases have also been identified abroad: two in Thailand, one in japan, and another in South Korea.

Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Japan have stepped up screening of air passengers from Wuhan.

US authorities has announced similar measures at airports in San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York.

