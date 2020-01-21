New China Virus Spread By Human-To-Human Contact

Home New China Virus Spread By Human-To-Human Contact

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

New China Virus Spread By Human-To-Human Contact

A fourth person in china has died from a new virus that has spread rapidly across the country, as authorities confirmed that it can be passed from person-to-person.

A 89-year-old man was the latest victim of the new strain of coronavirus, which causes a type of pneumonia.

More than 200 cases have now been reported across major cities in China including Beijing and Shanghai.

The world health organization (WHO) is considering declaring an international public health emergency over the virus – as it did with swine flu and Ebola..

A handful of cases have also been identified abroad: two in Thailand, one in japan, and another in South Korea.

Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Japan have stepped up screening of air passengers from Wuhan.

US authorities has announced similar measures at airports in San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York.

 

READ ALSO]UK Signs African Trade Agreement Ahead Of Brexit

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Listen Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
January 2020
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account