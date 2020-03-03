Netanyahu Claims Victory Amidst Vote Count In Israeli Poll

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed Victory in Israel’s general election, with early results putting him ahead of main rival Benny Gantz.

Exit polls suggest his right-wing bloc is on course to win 59 seats to become the biggest group but still short of a majority by two seats.

Nevertheless, Mr Netanyahu declared the outcome “the biggest win of my life”.

Monday’s election was Israel’s third in less than a year, after neither leader was able to form a government.

Mr Netanyahu, 70, is Israel’s longest-serving Prime Minister. He is seeking a record fifth term, having been in office from 1996 to 1999 and again from 2009.

The election took place two weeks before the Mr Netanyahu is due in court to face corruption charges, which he denies.

