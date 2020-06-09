NERC Unveils New Meter Fees

NERC Unveils New Meter Fees

NERC Bars Discos From Billing Unmetered Consumers Above N1,800 Monthly

Nigerian electricity regulatory commission has further raised the price of electricity meter

According to the commission in a new memo, a three phase meter will now cost n82,855, while a single phase will go for n44, 896

The existing prices are n67,05 for a three phase and n36,900 for  a single phase

The commission chairman, James Momoh, blames the new prices on the recent changes in foreign exchange prices by the Central Bank of Nigeria

Out of 8 million,310 thousand and 408 registered active electricity consumers in the country, only 44.6 per cent or three million,704 thousand and 302 of them were metered by electricity distribution companies at the end of last year

