NERC Bars Discos From Billing Unmetered Consumers Above N1,800 Monthly

Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has barred electricity distribution companies (discos) from continue with erratic estimated billing of consumers.

It directs the discos not to charge residential consumers not metered, above an average of n1,800 monthly until they are metered.

The commission chairman, Professor James Momoh in a directive to the discos says the order repealed the 2012 estimated billing regulation.

He further directs discos that they should stop invoicing unmetered consumers if they are not provided with meter by April.

The commission, however say any unmetered residential consumer who reject being metered by the discos will be disconnected from power supply.

Out of 10 million electricity consumers as at last December, the commission says that more half of them are not provided with meters.

READ ALSO]Expert Offers Tips On Extreme Heat

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter