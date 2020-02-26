NERC Bars Discos From Billing Unmetered Consumers Above N1,800 Monthly

Home NERC Bars Discos From Billing Unmetered Consumers Above N1,800 Monthly

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

NERC Bars Discos From Billing Unmetered Consumers Above N1,800 Monthly

Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has barred electricity distribution companies (discos) from continue with erratic estimated billing of consumers.

It directs the discos not to charge residential consumers not metered, above an average of n1,800 monthly until they are metered.

The commission chairman, Professor James Momoh in a directive to the discos says the order repealed the 2012 estimated billing regulation.

He further directs discos that they should stop invoicing unmetered consumers if they are not provided with meter by April.

The commission, however say any unmetered residential consumer who reject being metered by the discos will be disconnected from power supply.

Out of 10 million electricity consumers as at last December, the commission says that more half of them are not provided with meters.

 

READ ALSO]Expert Offers Tips On Extreme Heat

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Listen Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
February 2020
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account