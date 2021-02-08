NDLEA Seizes N1.4 Billion Indian Hemp In Mega Warehouse In Edo

A mega warehouse for Cannabis Sativa has been seized by operatives of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in a major raid in Owan West Local government area of Edo state

The mega warehouse, including four large warehouses located in Ukpuje forest was seized after the raid which began on Thursday night to Friday night

A total of 223,778 kilogramme of Cannabis, with an estimated street value of N1.4 billion was seized by the NDLEA operatives supported by troops

Edo state NDLEA commander, Buba Wakawa, who describes the seizure as the single largest in the state, says seven suspects were arrested during the raid

Wakawa gave the breakdown of the drugs as follows: 318 bags of 80 kilogrammes each weighing 25,440 kilogramme; 15,853 bags of 13 kilogrammes weighing 206,089 kilogrammes.

However, while the total quantity seized is 2,249 kilogrammes, others weighing 231,529 kilogrammes were destroyed inside the warehouses.

