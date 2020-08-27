NDLEA Intercepts Containers Load of Tramadol, Other Banned Drugs

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has intercepted another 40 feet container loaded with tramadol tablets and other banned drugs in Lagos.

The Agency’s Chairman, Mohammed Abdullahi, who announced this in a statement, says there are 11,785,800 tramadol tablets in 607 cartons in the seized container.

He says the seizure is the third 40 feet container to be intercepted by the NDLEA and police in Lagos within a month.

Last August 19, 255 cartons of different types of tramadol tablets were seized in another 40 feet container in Lagos.

Earlier, on August 6, the NDLEA chairman said police detectives intercepted another 40 feet container also in Lagos, loaded with tramadol and codeine.

