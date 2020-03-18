NDLEA Intercepts 3.5hg Of Tramadol

NDLEA Intercepts 3.5hg Of Tramadol

Use of illicit drugs in Ogun state

National drug law enforcement agency (NDLEA) has intercepted 3.5 kilogrammes of tramadol tablets at the Aminu Nkano international airport, Kano.

The agency spokesman, Jonah Achema, in a statement says the suspect, Usman Ramadan was arrested while about to board an Ethiopian airline flight to Dubai.

The drug, according to him, in black and white polythene bags were stuffed into his luggage.

Initially, Achema says the suspect claimed that the tablets which had been grounded was cassava flour, but when tested it was discovered to be drug.

 

