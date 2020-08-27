Ndidi Not in Training with Leicester

Nigerian international, Wilfred Ndidi has not resumed pre-season training with English premier league side Leicester city amid recent speculation surrounding his future

Ndidi is being linked with a move to Tottenham hotspur.

Apart from Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Champions League teams such as Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea have all been credited with an interest in the super eagle’s star.

He has a contract with Leicester City until the summer of 2024 has put pen to paper on a new deal after the 2018 world cup.

It is understood that Ndidi is undergoing mandatory medical isolation upon his return to England from holiday.

The fox’s number 25 is one of Leicester City’s key players and has no plans to leave the foxes in the summer transfer window.

