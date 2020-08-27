Ndidi Not in Training with Leicester

feel free to call us    Studio Lines: 08107860000, 0701132 7096 Others: 08022514366, 08033943014      info@rockcityfmradio.com

, , SPORT, 0
Ndidi Not in Training with Leicester

Nigerian international, Wilfred Ndidi has not resumed pre-season training with English premier league side Leicester city amid recent speculation surrounding his future

Ndidi is being linked with a move to Tottenham hotspur.

Apart from Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Champions League teams such as Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea have all been credited with an interest in the super eagle’s star.

He has a contract with Leicester City until the summer of 2024 has put pen to paper on a new deal after the 2018 world cup.

It is understood that Ndidi is undergoing mandatory medical isolation upon his return to England from holiday.

The fox’s number 25 is one of Leicester City’s key players and has no plans to leave the foxes in the summer transfer window.

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
August 2020
SMTWTFS
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31 

CONTACT US

Do you have any request or enquiry? Do not hesitate to send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockcityFM The Voice of the People

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account