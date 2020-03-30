@NCDCgov Adviced Travelers to Avoid Spreading #COVID-19 #COVID19NIGERIA

Avoid Spreading #COVID-19

Remember, there is a higher risk of spreading #COVID19 through movement and travel. We advise that you stay at home and avoid all non-essential movement and travel. This is NOT the time to travel Please share!!! #StayAtHomeAndStaySafe #TakeResponsibility

#copied @NCDCgov READ MORE ABOUT COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In Nigeria Now Totaled 46

