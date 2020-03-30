Remember, there is a higher risk of spreading #COVID19 through movement and travel. We advise that you stay at home and avoid all non-essential movement and travel. This is NOT the time to travel Please share!!! #StayAtHomeAndStaySafe #TakeResponsibility
@NCDCgov Adviced Travelers to Avoid Spreading #COVID-19 #COVID19NIGERIA
Nigeria pharma manufacturers hosts Africa Pharma Expo 2017
Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Group of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (PMG-MAN) is to hold the Nigeria Pharmaceutical Manufacturers’ Expo (NPME...
FG includes youth corps members in NHIS
Members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) have been absorbed into the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS). Health...
250 people die of snake bite within three weeks in Gombe, Plateau
More than 250 persons have died of snake bite in the past three weeks in Plateau and Gombe states....
Ogun activates surveillance mechanism to prevent monkeypox
Ogun State government said it has activated its surveillance mechanism, to prevent the spread of monkeypox virus into the...
DR Congo’s Ebola outbreak spreads from countryside into cities
The Ebola outbreak in Congo has spread from the countryside into a city, prompting fears that the disease will...
119 persons killed in Lassa fever outbreak since January
A total of 119 deaths have so far been recorded nationwide, since the outbreak of Lassa fever this year....
10 million Nigerians are asthmatic patients, says OAU professor
More than 10 million Nigerians are said to be suffering from asthma. Consultant pulmonologist of the Obafemi Awolowo University,...
Lassa fever victim discharged after 18 days at FMC Abeokuta isolation centre
A victim of Lassa fever quarantined at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Idi Aba, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital,...
