NCDC Set Up Centres To Handle Coronavirus

Nigeria centre for disease control is to set up a treatment and isolation facilities for coronavirus in seven states and federal capital territory.

The states are Lagos, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Delta, Cross River, Enugu and Kano.

The centre on its website, says that a multi-sectoral preparatory group had been established for regular intelligence gathering on the disease.

It notes that the world health organization had named Nigeria as one of the African countries prone to the spread of the disease due to its high level of contacts with Chinese nationals.

Nigeria is yet to record any case of the deadly disease which had killed several people in China.

READ ALSO]Buhari, National Assembly Agree On Security Crisis

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter