NCDC On Alert As Ebola Virus Resurfaces In Guinea

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says it is on alert over the fresh outbreak of Ebola virus in Guinea

The virus broke out in Guinea on Sunday

According to the centre, it is assessing the risk which the fresh outbreak poses to Nigeria, and will issue a health advisory on the issue to Nigerians very soon

NCDC in a tweet on Sunday night says it is in touch with the World Health Organization and Africa Centre for Disease Control over the virus outbreak

In addition, the centre is contacting the West Africa Health Organizations to contain the spread of the virus

The virus first broke out in Nigeria and other West African countries between 2013 and 2016, killing hundreds of people

