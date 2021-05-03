NBS Defends Nigeria’s Employment Statistics Methodology

National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has disputed a claim that the world bank has questioned the methodology employed to generate nigeria’s employment statistics.

Last Wednesday, Labour and Employment Minister, Senator Chris Ngige, had said the world bank has questioned the methodology employed by the bureau to generate its employment statistics

According to the minister, federal government will meet virtually with world bank representatives on Thursday to discuss the modalities used by the bureau in data gathering

But the bureau reacting on its Twitter handle on Friday, refuted Ngige’s claim, saying that the world bank never questioned its data.

The bureau in its report released in March, revealed that Nigeria’s unemployment rate hit a new record high at 33.3 percent in fourth quarter of 2020 from 27.1 percent recorded in second quarter in 2020.

This translated to 23.18 million unemployed people during the period under review.

