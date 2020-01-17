Nationwide Outage As Power Grid Collapses Twice

The national power grid has collapsed again, causing electricity black out in Lagos and several parts of the country.

The electricity grid collapsed at 12.37 pm on Thursday, according to the transmission company of Nigeria (TCN) in a statement.

The company says the power grid collapse was recorded at 12.34 pm, causing power outage in several parts of the country.

Technicians, according to the company had restored power supply to Abuja by 1.10 pm, and were trying to restore full supply to all affected areas.

Eko Electricity Distribution Company which confirms the development in a tweet to customers says the power grid collapsed again by 2.15 pm.

The electricity distribution company in the tweet, says the grid collapse affected consumers in Lagos metropolis, particularly Lekki, as well as Ibeju and its environs.

The grid collapse is the first in the New Year.

It collapsed ten times in 2019.

