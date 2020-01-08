National Library To Site Branch In Ogun

The national library, Abuja, has finalized arrangements to construct its Ogun State headquarters in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Chief executive officer of the national library, Professor Lenrie Aina, made this known during a visit to Governor Dapo Abiodun at the governor’s office, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.

Aina told the governor that he paid the visit to seek for a parcel of land from the state government for the building of the national library in the state.

The prototype of the proposed library, according to Aina will costs n500 milion.

Governor Abiodun says his administration will support the national library in implementing the project.

He directs the secretary to the state governor, Olatokunbo Talabi, to allocate a parcel of land for the project.

 

