The national assembly has struck a deal with the electricity distribution companies (discos) to shelve the proposed hike in electricity tariff, scheduled to take effect from tomorrow

Under the deal, the discos are asked to shelve the tariff hike until the first quarter of 2021

Ahead of 2021 date, appropriate measures must be put in place to support the take-off of the proposed tariff hike

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, made this known, after a meeting with the chief executive officers of discos, and top officials of Nigeria electricity regulatory commission at the national assembly Complex, Abuja

The meeting was attended by the speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and other principal officers of senate and house of reps

Lawan at the meeting says they agreed on the cost-reflective tariff, but believe that the time for a hike in the existing tariff is wrong, considering the stress that Nigerians are undergoing due to Covid-19 pandemic

 

