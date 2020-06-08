Napoli sporting director, Cristiano Giuntoli has said that it is going to be difficult to sign Victor Osimhen.

Napoli’s hope of signing the Nigeria international is under threat from premier league clubs including Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, as well as La Liga teams.

Giuntoli refused to confirm whether Napoli has agreed to terms with Osimhen, whom he has labelled a very talented player.

The Naples club is in the market for a striker as they are resigned to losing their polish star Arkadiusz Milik in the summer.

He says it is difficult to bring Simhen to Napoli because he is very sought after.

The 21-year-old Osimhen is under contract with Lille until June 30, 2024.

