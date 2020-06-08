Napoli Give Up on Osimhen

Home Napoli Give Up on Osimhen

feel free to call us    Studio Lines: 08107860000, 0701132 7096 Others: 08022514366, 08033943014      info@rockcityfmradio.com

, , SPORT, 0
Victor Osimhen

Napoli sporting director, Cristiano Giuntoli has said that it is going to be difficult to sign Victor Osimhen.

Napoli’s hope of signing the Nigeria international is under threat from premier league clubs including Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, as well as La Liga teams.

Giuntoli refused to confirm whether Napoli has agreed to terms with Osimhen, whom he has labelled a very talented player.

The Naples club is in the market for a striker as they are resigned to losing their polish star Arkadiusz Milik in the summer.

He says it is difficult to bring Simhen to Napoli because he is very sought after.

The 21-year-old Osimhen is under contract with Lille until June 30, 2024.

 

READ ABOUT Osimhen Suffers Goal Drought

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
June 2020
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

©2020 RockcityFM The Voice of the People

New Report

Close

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account