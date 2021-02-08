NALDA Floats Three Rice Mills In Adamawa

National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) plans to install three rice processing mills in Adamawa State to assist farmers to add value to their rice produce.

Executive secretary of NALDA, Prince Paul Ikonne, made this known in an interactive session with farmers in the state.

Ikonne said NALDA had recently recovered its 4,000 hectares of farm estate in the state and received additional 5,000 hectares of land in Fulfulde through donations.

He assured that these hectares of farm lands would be put into good use immediately.

