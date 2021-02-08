NAHCON Wants Government To End Its Involvement In Hajj Operations

National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) is canvassing for the gradual phasing out of governments’ financial involvement in the hajj operations

The agency says it is looking inward to raise its internally generated revenue, because of competing interests in government’s fund

Chairman of the commission, Alhaji Sikirulahi Hassan, spoke on the issue at a special party organized in his honour by Muslim Ummah in the south west region over his appointment to head the commission

He explains that the commission envisages that government should restrict itself to providing logistics for hajj operations It wants governments empower intending pilgrims, instead of to sponsoring them to hajj, which according to it is obligatory for those who could afford it

