NAHCON Suspends 2020 Hajj Activities:

National hajj commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has suspended ongoing activities for the 2020 hajj pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia due to uncertainty caused by Covid-19 pandemic

The commission says all intending pilgrims will know their fate within the next two weeks

NAHCON chairman, Alhaji Zikirullahi Hassan, who made this known on a radio programme, says the final position on the 2020 hajj will be made public within the next two weeks

Within the period, Hassan explained that Saudi authorities would have decided if the 2020 hajj would still hold or not

He, however, says that the re-opening of two holy mosques in mecca and medina by Saudi authorities has raised hope that 2020 hajj may still hold.

