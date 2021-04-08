NAFDAC Warns Public Against Sanitizer From Mexico

National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has alerted Nigerians against the use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers imported from Mexico.

Director-general, NAFDAC, Mojisola Adeyeye, said in a public alert issued on that the US Food and Drug Agency (USFDA) had placed all alcohol-based hand sanitizers from Mexico on a countrywide import alert.

NAFDAC said according to the USFDA, the products were labeled as containing ethanol but were found to have methanol contamination. NAFDAC said methanol is toxic and could be life-threatening if absorbed through the skin into the body system.

