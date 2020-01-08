NAFDAC To Recruit More Personnel In 2020

National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says it is considering recruitment of staff in the New Year to fill up its vacant positions.

The agency director general, Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, made this known to newsmen in Abuja.

Adeyeye explains that the existing staff are inadequate to cope with the statutory duties of the agency.

She adds that the agency will also acquire more vehicles and Equipments for its operations.

 

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM.

