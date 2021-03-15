NAFDAC Seizes N2 Billion Fake Drugs, Expired Food Items

Officials of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) have seized and destroyed counterfeited drug, vaccines and expired food items worth over N2 billion in the north west and south east regions

The fake drugs and unwholesome food items were destroyed separately in Kano in the north west region and Awka in the south east region

The items include Antibiotics, Anti Hypertensive, Anti-Malarial, Herbal Remedies, Psychoative and controlled substances

Others are Noodle, Choclolate, Insecticide, Vegetable Oil, Spaghetti and Pomade

NAFDAC director of investigations and enforcement, Kingsley Ejiofor, who supervised the destruction of the items says that operatives of the agency will extend the raid to other zones in the country

According to Ejiofor, N1.4 billion of fake drugs and expired food items were destroyed in Awka, and N613 million worth of items in Kano

