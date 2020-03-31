NAFDAC Orders Chloroquine For Clinical Trial

National Agency For Food And Drug Administration And Control (NAFDAC) has ordered a major pharmaceutical firm to manufacture Chloroquine tablets for likely clinical trial to cure Covid-19.
The agency ordered may and baker to produce it for emergency stockpiling for clinical trial.
NAFDAC Director General, Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, in a statement on Monday, said the order followed publications in China indicating the marked efficacy of chloroquine in treating Covid-19 associated pneumonia during clinical trial.
Adeyeye explained that she met with management of may and baker in Lagos four weeks ago, during which they were ordered to produce a batch of chloroquine which was once its flagship product for emergency stock.
the NAFDAC DG says the company has manufactured a batch of the drug and planned to produce more batches if needed.

 

