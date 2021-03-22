NAFDAC Asks Nigerians To Check Covid-19 Vaccine Being Administered On Them

National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has advised Nigerians to ensure the Astrazeneca vaccine being administered on them had the original label.

The agency said the warning was imperative to ensure people did not risk being vaccinated with fake Astrazeneca vaccine.

NAFDAC director general, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, on Sunday in a statement, said that the original Oxford Astrazeneca university vaccine, had been contracted to India’s world largest vaccine manufacturer, Serum Institute of India (SIIPL), to produce in large quantity.

Adeyeye added that the vaccines manufactured by SIIPL were accredited by the World Health Organisation (WHO), and were being used in about 170 countries across the globe in their national immunisation programme.

She added that both Covishield manufactured by SIIPL and covid-19 vaccine Astrazeneca, manufactured by Astrazeneca/oxford university vaccine are the same vaccine. According to Adeyeye, Chadox1 Cov- 19 corona virus vaccines (recombinant), Covishield, was granted emergency use listing by the World Health Organisation on February 15, and that it was one of the listed vaccines under the Covaxfacility.

