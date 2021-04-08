Myanmar Junta Dismisses And Evicts UK Envoy For Opposing Coup

Myanmar’s ambassador in London has spent the night in his car after saying he was locked out of his embassy.

Kyaw Zwar Minn said staff were asked to leave the building by Myanmar’s Military Attaché on Wednesday night, and he was told he was no longer the country’s representative.

The ambassador spent the night curled up in his personal SUV, centimetres from the embassy he finds himself exiled from.

A grey van was on the other end of the street, with consular staff and activists awake and monitoring the situation.

Deputy Ambassador Chit Win is said to have taken over as Charge D’affairs in London, Reuters reported, citing diplomats with knowledge of the matter.

In March, Kyaw Zwar Minn called for the release of ms Suu Kyi and told the BBC that Myanmar was “divided” and could be at risk of civil war.

