Moves To Flush Out Uncertified Teachers From Classrooms Kicks Off

The first phase of move by the teachers registration council of Nigeria (TRCN) to flush out uncertified teachers from classrooms in the country, is taking off today in 33 states

Licensed private security outfits in the country have asked federal government to allow their operatives to bear arms at their duty posts.

National president of the association of licensed private security practitioners of Nigeria, William Esangbodo made the call during a visit to the interior affairs minister, Rauf Aregbesola in his office in Abuja.

He suggests that the private guard decree should be amended to empower the operatives to carry arms.

According to him, bearing of arms by operatives of licensed private guards will free the police force to face its core police duty.

The minister says that federal government is already considering a general overhaul of the private security guard organizations in the country.

