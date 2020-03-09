Moves To Flush Out Uncertified Teachers From Classrooms Kicks Off

Home Moves To Flush Out Uncertified Teachers From Classrooms Kicks Off

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

Rauf Aregbesola, Osun state governor

The first phase of move by the teachers registration council of Nigeria (TRCN) to flush out uncertified teachers from classrooms in the country, is taking off today in 33 states

Licensed private security outfits in the country have asked federal government to allow their operatives to bear arms at their duty posts.

National president of the association of licensed private security practitioners of Nigeria, William Esangbodo made the call during a visit to the interior affairs minister, Rauf Aregbesola in his office in Abuja.

He suggests that the private guard decree should be amended to empower the operatives to carry arms.

According to him, bearing of arms by operatives of licensed private guards will free the police force to face its core police duty.

The minister says that federal government is already considering a general overhaul of the private security guard organizations in the country.

 

READ ALSO]Nigeria’s Thermal Power Plants Shut By Gas Shortage

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
March 2020
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

New Report

Close

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account