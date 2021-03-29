MOTHER OF SIX KILL HER DAY OLD BABY, THROWS CORPSE INTO OGUN RIVER

A 35 year old mother of six has allegedly killed her one month old baby, and dumped her corpse in Ogun River in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital

The woman, now in Ogun State police net, was arrested by a police team from the Enugada police station in Abeokuta, while on a routine patrol

The police team saw the woman throwing something into the river, and invited her for questioning, during which she confessed

The divisional police officer in charge of Enugada police station, Baba Hamzat, then engaged local divers to retrieve the body of the baby, which had been deposited in a morgue of a hospital

Spokesman of the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi says the woman under interrogation, told the police she resides at Alakoye compound at Igbo Ora in Oyo State

According to Oyeyemi, the woman allegedly told the police that she killed the baby and dumped the body in the river, after the man responsible for the pregnancy rejected her and the baby She said she has had six children for three different fathers before being impregnated by another man

