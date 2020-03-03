Moses Undergoes Fitness Tests

Chelsea have received worrisome news from Inter Milan regarding the fitness of former Nigeria international, Victor Moses,

inter Milan have published a medical bulletin on their official website stating that Moses underwent medical tests at the humanitas research hospital in Rozzano this morning, with an mri scan on his left thigh.

The right wing-back is suffering from a strained muscle and will be reassessed in the coming days.

The 2013 AFCON winner had muscle issues in the first half of the season while at Fenerbahce, limiting him to only seven appearances in all competitions and had to undergo rigorous medical examinations before completing his move to Inter Milan in the January transfer window.

