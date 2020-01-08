The number of people killed by a measles epidemic in the democratic republic of Congo has passed 6,000, according to the world health organization (WHO)

The W.H.O says the epidemic is the world’s largest and fastest moving.

It says that around 310,000 suspected measles cases have been reported since the start of 2019

The Congolese government and the W.H.O launched an emergency vaccination programme last September, more than 18 million children under five were vaccinated across the country in 2019,

Every one of the country’s 26 provinces has reported cases of measles since the outbreak was declared in June last year.

The measles outbreak in Dr Congo has killed twice more people than Ebola in the central African country.

