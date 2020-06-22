Minor Tests Positive To Covid 19 At FMC, Abeokuta

Covid-19 Cases

A two and a half-year-old girl has tested positive for Covid-19 virus at the Federal Medical Centre, Idi Aba, Abeokuta

The girl was admitted eight days ago into the facility, for having difficulty in breathing

The hospital’s head of public relations and information, Segun Orisajo, in a statement, says the girl was initially isolated due to her high temperature

On the third day of her admission, he says that the girl was screened for Covid 19, while her treatment continues

Orisajo says the sample of the girl which was taken for a Covid 19 test, returned positive for the virus on Sunday

The hospital’s medical director, professor Adewale Musa-Olomu, says the ward where the girl was admitted to, had been fumigated, and she had been moved to an isolation centre, within the complex

The director also says they had begun contact tracing of her relatives

