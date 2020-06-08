Minister Seeks Castration of Rapists

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister of state, Doctor Ramatu Aliyu, has canvassed for the castration of rapists and other sexual offenders
The minister expressing concern over the rising cases of rape particularly regards defilement of minors and a heinous crime
Aliyu made the call while presenting covid-19 palliatives to the FCR national council of women societies and other unions
Death penalty or other forms of penalties, according to her, are not the best options for punishing sexual offenders
The minister explains that he canvasses for castration of rapists because, when a sexual offender is killed, he will die, not remembering the crime he committed against humanity