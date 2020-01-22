Militants Kill 36 People In Burkina Faso Market

The government in Burkina Faso says 36 people have been killed in a fresh terrorist attack in the central-northern province of Sanmatenga.

It said an armed group killed 32 people in a market in the village of Nagraogo on Monday evening, and then attacked four other villagers near Alamou.

It’s not clear who carried out the assaults, but Burkina Faso has seen increasing number of deadly attacks by Islamist militants.

Earlier on Tuesday the country’s parliament voted to create a civilian volunteer force to fight militant groups.

The draft law says that the volunteers would sign a contract with the state for one year,

That they would receive medical insurance if injured and that the force would receive financial support from the state.

Local media are also reporting that the volunteers would receive an initial 14-day training.

The measure was first proposed by President Roch Marc Kabore on 7 November after an attack by suspected Islamist militants.

 

