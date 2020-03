John Obi Mikel has blasted former club, Trabzonspor over its handling of the coronavirus situation and his exit from the club.

Last week, the former Nigerian international posted on Instagram where he criticized the Turkish football association for the decision to continue football while Covid 19 spreads.

That post did not go down well with the Trabzonspor hierarchy and Mikel has revealed what transpired.

He has since returned to England to be with his family.

