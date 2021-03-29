Mexico’s Covid 19 Deaths Rise To 321,000 After Death Certificates

Mexico has published revised figures indicating that the number of deaths caused by Corona Virus is 60% higher than previously reported.

More than 321,000 people are now believed to have died from Covid-19 in the country.

That places Mexico above brazil, which has registered 310,000 deaths, and below the US which has recorded 549,000 fatalities – despite having a population of 126 million which is far smaller than either country

The revised toll places Mexico with the second highest number of Covid-related deaths in the world, after the US.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has faced widespread criticism over his handling of the crisis.

The opposition has accused him of downplaying the severity of the pandemic and blamed him for delays in the vaccination programme

