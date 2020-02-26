Metuh Jailed 39 Years For Money Laundering, To Refund N375m

An Abuja high court has convicted a former national publicity secretary of the PDP, Chief Olisa Metuh and his firm, Destra investment limited for money laundering.

Metuh was convicted on all the seven charges filed against him by the economic and financial crimes commission (EFCC) for collecting n400 million from the former national security adviser, Sambo Dasuki.

Justice Okon Abang sentenced him to more than thirty years, but he will serve only seven years in prison, as the jail term will run concurrently.

The judge also imposes a fine of n375 million on him, while his company will be shut down.

The fund in the account of the company is to be forfeited to the federal government.

Justice Abang in his judgement says that Metuh failed to provide any evidence that former President Jonathan authorized Dasuki to release the n400 million to him on November 14, 2014.

The judge also rules that he failed to show any evidence that he provide any security service for the n400 million he recieved from Dasuki.

The prosecution, according to the judge, does not need to provide further evidence to push for the conviction of the former PDP national publicity secretary.

