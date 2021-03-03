Mattawale Doubts Efficacy Of Buhari’s Directive Onzamfara

Governor Bello Maitawalle of Zamfara State has expressed doubts over the feasibility of the resolution of the National Security Council on the security situation in the state

President Buhari during the Tuesday meeting of the council in Abuja, ordered a no flying zone in the state, to stop the swapping of arms for gold by the armed bandits operating in the forests

Buhari also banned mining in the state as part of measures to cope with the rising cases of armed banditry in the state

But Governor Maitawalle while receiving a delegation of the Nigeria governors forum at the government house in Gusau, doubts if federal government understand the nature of security situation in the state

Maittawale told the delegation, including Governor Kayode Fayemi and Atiku Bagudu, that the National Security Council lacks the understanding of the nature of security crisis in the state

He, however, says that he will not oppose the measures announced by the president

Meanwhile, Arewa Consultative Congress (ACF) has asked Governor Bello Maittawale to reveal those he accused of masterminding the abduction of students from Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe in Zamfara State

The congress in a statement by its chairman, Chief Audu Ogbeh, asks security agencies to investigate the governor to reveal those he alleged masterminded the abduction

If governor fails to do so, the ACF asks security agencies to treat him as an accomplice to the abduction of the students

Maitawale while receiving traditional rulers who paid solidarity visit to him on the abducted 317 students, had alleged that the abduction of the students was sponsored, and that he will reveal their identity later

But ACF warns him to stop embarrassing the north with careless statements on a serious issues such as kidnapping of school children.

