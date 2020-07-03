Marketers Say They May Not Import Petrol

Major oil marketers association of Nigeria has complained that its members are finding it difficult to resume the importation of petrol.

Nigerian national petroleum corporation (NNPC), according to the marketers may continue to be the sole importer of the product.

The association chairman, Tunji Oyebanji, in an interview in Lagos, says marketers are finding it difficult to purchase foreign exchange to join NNPC in importing petrol.

Oyebanji asks the presidency to address the issue if it wants marketers to resume petrol import.

He approves the new band of petrol prices announced by petroleum products regulatory pricing agency, saying it is in reaction to the realities in the oil market.

According to him, it is time Nigerians to get ready for the periodic change in the price of petrol, as the prices of crude oil move up and down in the world market.

