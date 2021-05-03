Maradona Faults Refree Cancellation Of Osimhen’s Goal

Diego Maradona junior., the italian son of late Argentina star with the same name, has criticized the referee for ruling out Victor Osimhen’s goal during Napoli’s 1-1 draw with Cagliari on Sunday

Osimhen gave Napoli the lead when he controlled the ball and fired past goalkeeper Alessio Cragno with a left-footed shot in the thirteenth minute.

Eight minutes into the second half, Osmihen thought he had doubled the advantage, but the goal was disallowed by referee Michael Fabbri as he was adjudged to have fouled Cagliari defender Diego Godin.

maradona, who played for the youth team of napoli, believes that osimhen’s effort should have been allowed to stand. Osimhen, who was replaced in the 76th minute due to a head injury, has now scored six goals in his last ten matches in the serie a.

