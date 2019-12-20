Man With 17 Children Impregnate His Daughter

A 42 year old man, Taofeek Oyeyemi, has allegedly impregnate his 16 year old biological daughter at Ewekoro, near Abeokuta, the Ogun State Capital.

The man was arrested by the police after her daughter, started bleeding after she was taken to a quack doctor for the abortion of the pregnancy.

The mother of the girl who has separated from the man for years reported the incident to the Ewekoro Police Station.

Spokesman of the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi says the mother told the police that the girl had been staying with her until six months ago when his father forcefully took her away.

The police spokesman says during interrogation it was discovered that the suspect already had 17 children from different women.

The state police commissioner, Kenneth Ebrimson, had directed that the suspect be transferred to the anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the state criminal and intelligence department for thorough investigation.

