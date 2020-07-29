Man-Utd Asked To Go For Ndidi

Wilfred Ndidi

Premier league giants, Manchester united have been urged to make a move for Nigeria international Wilfred Ndidi.

Despite Leicester city losing 2-0 to the red devils on the final day of the 2019-2020 season, the holding midfielder gave a good account of himself.

With the exception of Manchester city, the top four clubs in England in the recently concluded season and arsenal have been linked with the super eagles star since he moved to the premier league.

Manchester evening news that Ndidi dominated the midfield battle on Sunday afternoon and was part of the reason why united struggled to get the best out of (Bruno) Fernandes in an attacking capacity.

Prior to Ndidi’s move to the foxes in January 2017, former Manchester united coach Jose Mourinho sought approval to sign the Nigeria international but unfortunately the board dragged their feet in approving the request.

