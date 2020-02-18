Man United Gives Conditions To Ighalo

Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given three conditions required for Odion Ighalo to earn a permanent transfer to the Old Trafford outfit in the summer.

 

The deal taking Ighalo to the man united does not include an obligation or option to buy at the end of the 2019-2020 season.

 

Solskjaer has stated that united are willing to acquire the 2019 Africa cup of nations top scorer on a permanent basis provided that he impresses as a player and person, and helps the squad improve.

 

The manager is backing Ighalo to be a success at the reds having showcased his goal-scoring credentials for club and country in the past.

 

