Man U Hails Ighalo’s Goal

Nigeria’s striker, Odion Ighalo’s sensational goal for Manchester United at Lask in the Europa league was worthy of a packed house at the Linzer Stadion.

Juggling the ball from right foot to left, the 30-year-old Nigeria forward then cannoned a left-footed shot in off the crossbar from 18 yards.

But instead of the roar of a crowd, all that was audible was a thud of boot to ball and the clang of the crossbar before he was joined by his teammates.

A sparkling effort unfortunately witnessed live by a smattering of people and not the wider audience it deserved due to the coronavirus outbreak restricting the attendance to just 500.

United’s substitutes even crowded around a screen in their dug out to watch it again. But then would Ighalo have even attempted it at Old Trafford?

 

