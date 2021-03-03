Man To Die For Beheading Boy, Attempt To Slaughter His Mum

An Abeokuta high court has sentenced a 39 year old man, to die by hanging for beheading a two year old boy and attempted to slaughter his mother at Ofada, in Ogun State

The court also sentenced Mohammed Bashir Ibrahim to spend the rest of his life behind the bar

Ibrahim, who is a labourer, was convicted for committing the offence on April 12, 2014 at Ofada around 8 pm

The state counsel, Mrs Oluwabukunmi Akinola, told the court that the convict and some men tracked the woman who strapped her baby on her back to a nearby bush where she was defecating

The convict, according to the prosecutor, attempted to slaughter the woman with a knife he was holding, but the woman fought back, leading to a scuffle

In the process, the woman slumped and lost consciousness after the man had inflicted a deep cut on her hand, and losing some teeth

The convict then beheaded the boy, and took the skull to a market in Ibadan for sale

The prosecutor said the convict later decided to bury the head when he was not satisfied with the price offered for the skull Justice Ayokunle Rotimi Balogun in his judgement said he was satisfied with evidence of the prosecution, and sentenced to die by hanging and to a life jail for the two count charges of attempted murder and murder

