Man To Die By Hanging For Armed Robbery In Abeokuta

An Abeokuta high court sitting at Isabo in the Ogun State Capital, has sentenced one Olumide Adekanbi to die by hanging for armed robbery in the city.

The convict, who had pleaded not guilty to the two count charges of conspiracy and armed robbery, committed the offence at Saraki area of Adigbe in Abeokuta in 2016.

During the trial, the state principal counsel, Owolabi Akinola told the court that the convict committed the offence around four o’clock in the morning.

According to the prosecutor, the convict along with others at large, carted away one laptop, one ipad and iphone 6 from his victims during the robbery operation.

The robbed items were later recovered from the convict, where he kept them at the computer village, Oke-Ilewo in the city.

One of the victims, Abowaba Salimon, during the trial session, also told the court that the convict hit him on his neck with an offensive weapon while trying to escape during the robbery operation.

Salimon, explains that while they he was struggling with the robbers, the convict’s mobile phone dropped, which was used by the police officers to arrest him.

Justice Rotimi-Balogun in her judgement ruled that the prosecution proved the essential elements of armed robbery charge against the convict as he never denied robbing the victims.

Justice Rotimi-Balogun thereby found him guilty and sentenced him to die by hanging.

