Man Set Ablaze For Hacking Siblings To Death

A suspected mentally sick man have hacked five of his siblings to death at Asa village in Ogun state’s border town of Oja Odan

The ages of those killed in the attack range from two to four years

The man, Oladele Adeola, had pounced on his siblings who were playing, and matcheted them to death

He was immediately attacked by a mob, which disarmed him, and set him ablaze

Ogun state police command’s spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirming the tragic incident, says the family if the children had forcefully collected the remains of the children for burial

Oyeyemi says that police would have preferred that an autopsy be conducted on the bodies.

 

 

