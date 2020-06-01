MAN Laments Unsold N420b Goods in Warehouses within Three Months

Home MAN Laments Unsold N420b Goods in Warehouses within Three Months

feel free to call us    Studio Lines: 08107860000, 0701132 7096 Others: 08022514366, 08033943014      info@rockcityfmradio.com

, , NEWS, 0
Unsold N420b

Manufacturers have cried out over the stockpiling of unsold goods in their various warehouses in the country

Acting director-general of Nigerian manufacturers association (NMA), Ambrose Aruche, puts the overall inventory of the unsold products at n420 billion between January and March this year

Aruche blames the unsold stocks partly on the low purchasing power of consumers, the country’s high costs of production, and covid-19 pandemic which disrupted the global market

The manufacturers call for policies that will boost the purchasing power of consumers, reduces the costs of production, and the enforcement of a presidential order compelling federal ministries, departments and agencies to patronize made-in-Nigeria goods.

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
June 2020
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

©2020 RockcityFM The Voice of the People

New Report

Close

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account