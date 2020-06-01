Manufacturers have cried out over the stockpiling of unsold goods in their various warehouses in the country

Acting director-general of Nigerian manufacturers association (NMA), Ambrose Aruche, puts the overall inventory of the unsold products at n420 billion between January and March this year

Aruche blames the unsold stocks partly on the low purchasing power of consumers, the country’s high costs of production, and covid-19 pandemic which disrupted the global market

The manufacturers call for policies that will boost the purchasing power of consumers, reduces the costs of production, and the enforcement of a presidential order compelling federal ministries, departments and agencies to patronize made-in-Nigeria goods.

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter