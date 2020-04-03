Man Jailed For Defiling Girl,8

Man Jailed For Defiling Girl,8

An Abeokuta chief magistrate court has sentenced a 47 year old man to four years imprisonment, for sexually abusing an eight year old girl in Sagamu, Ogun State.

The convict, Moshood Shaabi, docked on a sole count charge, pleaded guilty to have indecently assaulted the minor.

The prosecuting counsel, Abolade Bukonla had told the court that the convict sexually abused the girl, in a shop at Alaba market, at Ogijo in Sagamu last week Thursday.

In his confessional statement, the convict explained that he only pulled the underwear of the girl, to avoid her, after requesting for money to buy biscuit.

A doctor’s report from a medical centre at ogijo, tendered by the prosecutor to the court, confirmed that the convict had a forceful intercourse on her.

Chief magistrate j.e Akan  in his ruling, found the convict guilty and  having confessed to have committed the act, sentenced him to four years imprisonment without an option of fine.

 

