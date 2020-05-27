Man Impregnates Ex-Girlfriend During Lockdown After Bride Postponed Wedding

The former head of the public complaint rapid response unit (PCRRU), Abayomi Shogunle has taken to his official Twitter handle to share the story of a man who reportedly impregnated his ex-girlfriend after his bride postponed their wedding during the lockdown.

According to the narration of the police officer, the wedding was slated to hold during the lockdown, but the bride’s family insisted that they postpone the wedding as they wanted an elaborate one.

As the lockdown continued, the groom’s ex came for a visit and she was stuck at his place as there was no interstate movement. She eventually got pregnant and the family of the groom says no abortion.

A wedding slated for Week-2 of #CoronaVirus lockdown.

Due to new bylaws, the groom’s family suggested a quiet solemnization (10 people) & big party later but the bride’s family opted for indefinite postponement. Groom’s request for the bride to move in with him till the new date was rejected.

The waiting groom & Ex connected, she came on a visit, couldn’t return to her base cos of inter-state lockdown. They stayed together all through the stay-at-home orders.

Ex is now pregnant, their parents saying no abortion.

Bride in waiting now hospitalized for shock.

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter