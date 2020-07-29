Man Docked For Allegedly Raping Grandmum

A 24 year old farmer, Haruna Mohammed has been arraigned in court in Ondo State for allegedly raping his grandmother.

The accused was charged before an Akure magistrate court for allegedly raping his 50 year old grandmother at Igbotako.

The prosecutor, inspector of police Augustine Omherumhen told the court that the accused committed the offence last July 8 at Lapelu Akinfosile road in the town.

The magistrate, Rasheedat Yakubu, ordered the remand of the accused in the custody of the state criminal, investigations and intelligence department of the state police command.

The accused, according to the magistrate, will remain in the custody pending an advice from the state’s director of public prosecution.

